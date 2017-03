Fire crews are fighting a blaze at a coach company in Knottingley.

Eight teams from across the county are on site close to the M62 and A1M motorways.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed the fire broke out at a coach company on Kirkhaw Lane in Ferrybridge.

It is less than half a mile away from Ferrybridge Power Station.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 12.40pm.

More details are expected soon.