UPDATE: Delays expected as road closure remains in place after man hit by car

Parents have been facing delays whilst collecting their children from school, following an earlier accident.

Part of Horbury Road in Wakefield remains closed after an elderly man was hit by a car this morning.

The collision, involving a silver Ford and the man, a pedestrian, occurred at around 11.55am.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to the scene and the man was flown to hospital.

A police spokeswoman said his injuries are believed to be “serious”.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A stretch of the road, between the M1 motorway bridge at Lupset and the junction with Cumbrian Way remains shut to traffic.

The spokeswoman said police were trying to recover the vehicle and would re-open the road “as soon as possible”.

Nearby school Horbury Academy issued a notice to parents via its website earlier today. It read: “We have been notified that part of Horbury Road is closed under the M1, please be advised that there will be delays to traffic at the end of the school day.”

Readers have reported queues of traffic through parts of Ossett including Dewsbury Road and Queen’s Drive as well as along Broadway in Lupset.