UPDATE: Roads closed due to major blaze at coach company

Firefighters have closed all the roads surrounding a coach company as they move in to tackle a major blaze.

Eight crews are on the scene of the fire at Kirkhaw Lane in Ferrybridge, Knottingley.

A statement from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are currently using large water jets to protect the surrounding area from this fire, due to the fact acetylene cylinders are involved.

“A five pump water relay is in place to provide water.

“All roads surrounding the fire are now closed to the public, including Kirkhaw Lane from the junction with Stranglands Lane. There have been no evacuations and no injuries.”

Emergency services were called to the site, close to the M62 and A1M motorways and less than half a mile from Ferrybridge Power Station, shortly before 12.40pm.