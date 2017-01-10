UPDATE: Takeaway fire being treated as arson

A fire which broke out at a takeaway in Hemsworth is being treated as an arson attack, police have said.

Fire crews from Pontefract, South Kirkby and Wakefield were called to the Cross Hill area of the town at around 7am yesterday.

Police also attended and have today said they are treating the fire as suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “No-one was hurt in the incident and following investigation with fire service investigators, police are treating the cause of the blaze as suspicious and have recorded a crime of arson.

“Anyone who saw suspicious behaviour at or outside the take away from about 1am on Monday through the early hours of that morning is asked to contact Wakefield District CID on 101.”

People can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.