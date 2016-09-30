UPDATE: Teen injured in four vehicle collision

An accident involving a lorry and three cars caused delays on the road this morning.

Police said they were called to the A645 Wakefield Road, Pontefract at about 7.50am.

A silver Toyota Yaris, a Land Rover Free Lander, a Ford Fiesta and a Renault articulated lorry were involved in a collision outside The Barracks.

A man in his late teens sustained minor injuries to his arm and was taken to hospital to be checked over.

The road was partially blocked and traffic was queuing in both directions.

It has since been re-opened.