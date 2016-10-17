UPDATED: Appeal for witnesses after crash at ‘notorious’ cross roads

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash yesterday morning which has left a man with serious injuries in hospital.

The crash happened yesterday morning at 11.40am on Notton Lane at the junction with Chevet Lane and Bleakley Lane in Notton involving a white Mercedes Sprinter van and a red Honda Jazz car.

The driver of the van, a 25-year-old man, was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any other information which may help the investigation, is asked to contact PC Mark Curtis at SRANS East via 101.