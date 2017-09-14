UPDATED: Morning of traffic chaos for drivers in Leeds after lorry overturns on M1

Drivers were hit by major delays this morning after a serious road crash forced the closure of a stretch of the M1 near Leeds.

The motorway’s northbound carriageway was shut between junctions 46 and 47 at Garforth due to an overturned lorry but has now reopened. One southbound lane was also temporarily closed.

Highways England advised drivers travelling northbound to leave the M1 at junction 46 before taking the A63 Selby Road and the A656 at Peckfield to rejoin the motorway at junction 47.

Surrounding routes were also badly affected, with traffic reportedly “bumper to bumper” at one stage between Garforth and Woodlesford.

The overturned lorry caused damage to the M1’s central reservation and lane three of the southbound carriageway was closed to allow for repair work on its barrier.