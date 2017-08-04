Updated: Police reopen road after man knocked down in Wakefield city centre

A Wakefield city centre road has reopened after a man was knocked down earlier this evening.

Police were first alerted at around 5.40pm by paramedics who had been called to Marsh Way, close to the bus station.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said the man had been taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries was not yet known.

The road was kept closed both directions while forensic work was carried out at the scene.

It was reopened at around 8.30pm this evening.