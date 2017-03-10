Vandals rip up new bulbs planted in dementia garden

Vandals ripped out bulbs just days after they were planted in a dementia friendly garden.

The Friends of Sandal Library spent nearly a year raising £10,000 to fund the community garden, for people with dementia, their families and carers.

Volunteers have spent hours of their time creating a vegetable plot and planters.

But they were left heartbroken after arriving last Friday morning to discover vandals had torn up and made off with some of their newly-planted bulbs.

Coun Les Shaw, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport said: “It is so disappointing that these mindless vandals are spoiling the hard work of the Friends Group and the volunteers.

“Sandal was the first library in the district to be recognised as dementia friendly and the main reason we are creating this garden is so that people with dementia and their carers have a place to reminisce and to take part in activities.”

Once complete, the garden will also include a beach hut and holiday themed section with a boat to help stimulate memories, a summerhouse, a grassed area for lawn activities and a space for children.

The group have begun to replace the bulbs, which they believe were taken last Thursday.

And they are now raising money to install CCTV at the library, off Sparable Lane, Barnsley Road.

Sandal Library was refurbished with help from The Alzheimer’s Society in 2015 to make it easier for people living with dementia to use.