A vehicle fire is causing delays and congestion on the M1 motorway near Wakefield.

The vehicle, understood to be a road sweeper, became ablaze on the southbound exit slip road at junction 40 at Ossett.

The incident is causing backlogs close to the junction.

Highways England says traffic is expected to return to normal between 5.45pm and 6pm.

Vehicle on fire. Picture courtesy of Yorkshire Gritters.