Vending machine dedicated exclusively to Yorkshire produce

The finest produce from God’s Own Country will be available across the region this Yorkshire Day – but one top tourist attraction has brought them together in the first ever vending machine dedicated exclusively to the county.

Castleford-based Xscape Yorkshire has created the machine that vends items such as Yorkshire puddings, tea, coal, flat caps and Y badges.

Big brands based in the region have joined forces to celebrate the occasion including Yorkshire Tea, Yorkshire Water, Seabrook Crisps, Henderson’s Relish, Aunt Bessie’s and Welcome to Yorkshire.

Professional cyclist and Yorkshire Grand Depart Tour de France ambassador, Dean Downing, will be on hand to unveil the machine between 10am to 12 noon today.

Mr Downing said: “I’ve cycled all over the world and when I’m asked where I’m from, I can’t help but show my pride when I say Yorkshire.

“There’s something special about our county – for somewhere so big, it feels tight-knit.

“The vending machine is brilliant and I’d love to see one of these in every airport around the world to stop people getting homesick.”

Jade Elliott, marketing manager of Xscape Yorkshire, added: “I’m a proud Yorkshirewoman so August 1 is always a special day in the calendar.

“We like doing things a bit differently here and we are one of the biggest attractions in the UK’s biggest county, so it felt right to team up with the cream of Yorkshire and celebrate some of the amazing things God’s Own Country has to offer.”

Events are taking place across the county today in honour of the annual Yorkshire Day celebration.