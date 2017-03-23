Veterans called into action to parade through town to save barracks

Veterans are being called into action next weekend by showing support to help save an army barracks from being sold.

protest march is planned through Pontefract over plans to scrap Copthorne Barracks in Shrewsbury.

As the regional centre of the Light Infantry Brigade, thousands of recruits from the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry in Pontefract would have served there over the years.

The base was put up for sale in 2014 and planning permission sought to built homes on the site.

The Light Infantry Association says the barracks should be preserved and used to house the many veterans who struggle after leaving the armed forces.

The protest will begin at 1pm at Minden House on Wakefield Road on Saturday, April 1, with the march heading to the town’s war memorial.

Organised by veteran Norman McGuigan, he said: “We have thousands of members so we’re asking for their support.

“We believe we can turn these barracks into a substantial hub where we can give veterans the right needs.”