Veterans march on town centre in protest to barracks sale

Around 120 veterans and their families marched through Pontefract on Saturday in protest to sell off an old barracks.

Copthorne Barracks in Shrewsbury was the regional centre for the Light Infantry Brigade and thousands of recruits from the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry in Pontefract would have served there over the years.

The Light Infantry Association feel the buildings should be used to house struggling veterans.

Veterans met at Minden house at 1pm on Saturday and made their way down to the war memorial. March organiser Norman McGuigan said: “May I thank all the veterans and their families who attended and the to the police for their assistance.

“The fight goes on and we will be attending in Durham in support of the closure of the Durham Light Infantry.”