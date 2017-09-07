VIDEO: Arsonists cause £20,000 worth of damage to cricket club

A Wakefield cricket club could be forced to fold - after arsonists caused £20,000 worth of damage.

Vandals have repeatedly targeted Azaad Cricket Club stealing a generator and cricket equipment before setting fire to a storage container in the most recent attack.

Azaad Cricket Club was struck by vandals.

Club chairman Mahboob Mohammed says the club, which is based out of the Gaskell Sports Pavillion on Horbury Road, has been left "paralysed" following the attacks

He said: "We got broken into at the beginning of the year, when our score box was targeted.

"Thieves were sabotaging machines and pinching stuff at will.

"More recently they set the score box on fire and then they broke in and stole a generator.

"Then the week after, the container where we store our gear was broken into and set on fire.

"The club has been left paralysed because everything was burned to ashes."

Azaad CC, which plays in the Bradford League, was formed in 1986.

But Mr Mohammed, 57, says its future looks bleak unless they can find replacement gear.

To offset this, the club has hastily arranged a fundraising day with a cricket tournament for Sunday, September 24.

"The damage probably tots up to £20,000," added Mr Mohammed.

"Other clubs have been generous and have lent us stuff.

"Yorkshire Cricket have an emergency fund so we have been able to claim something from that.

"We have the upcoming charity day, but I would appeal to any local businesses willing to sponsor us, just to keep us going.

"If things don't get in place then the league won't accept us.

"It really needs us working over the winter to try and fix it."

A spokeswoman from West Yorkshire Police confirmed that enquiries into the attacks are ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101.