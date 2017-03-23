VIDEO: Brazen thieves caught on CCTV breaking into a charity

Sneaky thieves who broke into a charity’s shop were caught on CCTV as they scoured the premises looking for cash.

The pair forced open the door to the Horticare shop in Kirkhamgate and were immediately picked up by the night-vision cameras.

The centre offers horticultural training to those with learning disabilities, at Lindhill Nurseries.

The break-in happened at around 12.40am on Wednesday, March 1.

After prising open the two front door locks of the Batley Road premises, one of the intruders can be seen entering covering his face while the other crouches down. They spent around 15 minutes inside the shop, using small torches to see, before leaving empty handed.

The pair returned a week later and broke into the company office, again coming away with nothing.

Trustee of Horticare, Rosemary Robertshaw, said: “They were obviously looking for the takings, but we wouldn’t keep them here - that’s why we leave the drawers open so you can see there’s nothing in them.

“It’s really upset us that they would attack a place like this.”

Anyone who recognises the pair is being asked to contact police on 101. Log onto www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk to watch the CCTV video.