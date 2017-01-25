VIDEO: Bungalow badly damaged after van crashes into wall

The front of a house has been left badly damaged after a van crashed through garden railings and into the property.

Part of the outer and inner wall of the home, one of a row of six bungalows close to The Tap pub on The Green, Ossett, crumbled in the incident.

And a garden wall, with railings, was knocked over.

Police said they were called at 9.45am this morning (Wednesday) to reports a vehicle had gone into the side of a building.

A spokeswoman said no one was injured in the incident, despite someone being in the bungalow at the time.

Firefighters from Wakefield and Ossett were called.

A spokesman for the Ossett crew said the van had rolled down a hill opposite the property, straight across a road which runs in front of it and hit the bungalow.

He said a man inside the house at the time had a lucky escape, having left his front room shortly before the crash.