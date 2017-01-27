VIDEO: Does this spooky footage show a Wakefield ghost?

A paranormal investigator claims to have caught a ghost on camera whilst in the cellar of a home in Wakefield city centre.

Mark Vernon, 51, captured the footage at a property on Marsland Place after being called in to investigate.

He said: “There had been some strange noises coming from the cellar.

“The lady who lived there couldn’t understand what was happening.

“I can detect paranormal things and as soon as I arrived I knew something was down there.

“I spent some time sat in the corner waiting and watching.

“You see me get up and walk towards the camera, as I was going to replace the batteries and the ghost comes out from the wall behind me.

“It’s quite impressive what I got on film. Whatever it was, it was quite big and fast.

“But I’m glad I didn’t see it - I wouldn’t want to bump into it on my own.”

Mr Vernon said he had also heard footsteps, rustling noises and had caught various orbs on film whilst carrying out work at the house.

He said he had researched the property and believes the home was partly built on a graveyard, which could explain the strange happenings.s.

Video supplied by Mr Vernon at markbeezneez@gmail.com