VIDEO: Exploring a creepy abandoned West Yorkshire hospital

Is there anything more unsettling than an abandoned hospital?

In this episode, a team of brave explorers ventured in to the abandoned, rotting structure of the former Clayton Hospital in West Yorkshire.

Inside, it's a dark and unnerving place.

Clayton Hospital was opened in 1854 after Thomas Clayton, a former mayor, donated buildings to the Wakefield general dispensary, an organisation set up to provide healthcare for the poor long before the NHS was set up.

The hospital was abandoned in 2012 and became a hunting ground for so-called 'urban explorers'.

It goes without saying - don't try this at home...