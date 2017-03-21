VIDEO: Flames ‘reached 40 ft high’ says eye witness at coach firm blaze

Flames were spotted reaching up to 40ft high, one eye witness said as a blaze ripped through an industrial estate business.

More than a dozen fire vehicles attended the incident on Kirkhaw Lane in Ferrybridge, Knottingley, this afternoon.

Blaze at a coach company close to Ferrybridge Power Station. Picture by Mark Sayer

Hoses stretching hundred of metres were being utilised to bring the fire under control at Company Coaches, which is next to Ferrybridge Power Station.

One eye witness, who works near the warehouse said: “There was no explosion or anything like that, but there were flames shooting 30 or 40ft up in the air.

“They were really high and there was a lot of smoke.”

Swirling conditions also appeared to cause problems as plumes of smoke could be seen when the wind picked up.

A statement from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters are currently using large water jets to protect the surrounding area from this fire, due to the fact acetylene cylinders are involved.

“A five pump water relay is in place to provide water.

“All roads surrounding the fire are now closed to the public, including Kirkhaw Lane from the junction with Stranglands Lane. There have been no evacuations and no injuries.”

Emergency services were called to the site, close to the M62 and A1M motorways and less than half a mile from Ferrybridge Power Station, shortly before 12.40pm.