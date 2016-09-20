VIDEO: Glory days! Sgt Wilko and Strachan set to mark anniversary of Leeds United’s 1992 title win

They helped put Leeds United back on top of English football in the early 1990s.

And now Howard Wilkinson and Gordon Strachan are returning to Elland Road to mark the 25th anniversary of United’s 1991-92 title-winning season.

Former Whites manager Wilkinson will be talking about the triumph during an ‘audience with’ style evening at the ground’s Centenary Pavilion on Friday, October 28.

His old Leeds skipper and current Scotland boss Strachan will be appearing at a similar event in the same venue on Friday, November 4.

And Strachan can’t wait to head back to Leeds for an evening that will come just a week before his Scotland team face England in a World Cup qualifier.

He said: “I always enjoy returning to Elland Road and meeting up with Leeds United fans.

Gordon Strachan.

“It’s hard to believe 25 years have passed since Leeds United last lifted a trophy and I’m looking forward to heading back to Leeds to relive lots of the memorable moments from that amazing season.

“The fact it takes place a week before the England versus Scotland game will also make it a special occasion and I’m sure the Leeds fans will have plenty to say about that as well!”

Wilkinson will no doubt also be relishing the prospect of a return to the club where he spent eight years as manager.

Reflecting on his reign at Elland Road, he once said: “It was a period of my life of great satisfaction and great fulfilment. We turned the club around, both on and off the field.”

Wilkinson and Strachan will be the latest in a series of famous faces who have pitched up at the Centenary Pavilion in recent times. Another United hero of yesteryear, Ghanaian striker Tony Yeboah, appeared at the venue last November. And, away from football,

Hollywood superstars Al Pacino and Arnold Schwarzenegger have taken part in their own ‘audience with’ dates.

Tickets for the Wilkinson event cost £30. For further information, visit the www.lufc.talent-sport.co.uk website or ring 0871 334 1919. The Strachan evening costs £55 per head or £500 for a table of 10.

E-mail office@eventsinthecity.co.uk or ring 07585 002386 for more details.

Both events will feature a three-course meal as well as other entertainment. United were languishing in the old Second Division when Wilkinson arrived as manager in October 1988.

Less than four years later, the Whites became champions of England after beating old rivals Manchester United into second place in the final top flight season before the launch of the Premier League. Wilkinson’s most inspired signing was Strachan, brought in for just £300,000 in 1989.