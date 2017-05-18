VIDEO: Massive monster trucks set to perform at Yorkshire Post Motor Show on Father's Day

A slew of massive monster trucks are set to perform at the Yorkshire Post Motor show next month.

The event, which is taking place at Castle Howard near York on Father's Day, June 18, will include a classic car rally as well as various vehicle displays.

Here is a video of the monster truck display in 2015 - and this year all visitors will even get the chance to ride in one.

The Mac Tools Cruiser will be at the show and all the family will have the chance to get on board and take a very big, very powerful blast around the grounds in a monster truck.

There will also be a display from Matt Coulter aka the Kangaroo Kid. The world class stuntman from Australia performs tricks on quad bikes and has broken a series of Guinness world records.

The demand for the Kangaroo Kids stunt show is as big as ever – bringing record crowds to shows all over the UK

The show includes stunts using specially fitted quad-bikes (one even fitted with a roll cage) and they finish the show with a spectacular jump over anything that is put in their path, be it cars, trucks or tractors (Matt has even jumped a flying aeroplane).

A fun fair with rides for all the family as well as food and drink stalls will also be at the show.

To book your tickets for the show, go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/yorkshire-post-classic-car-and-motor-show-castle-howard-y1la1705-tickets-31926143956

Or alternatively, call 0113 238 8440 between 2pm-4pm or call 0333 207 0743, 9am-7pm Monday-Friday or 9am-1pm on Saturday. Free entry for children under four.