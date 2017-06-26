VIDEO: Neighbour speaks of shock after man’s death on a Stanley cul-de-sac

A neighbour has spoken of the shock on a quiet cul-de-sac following the death of a man after a suspected assault.

Officers were called to reports of an attack at an address on Haydn Avenue in Stanley on Saturday, just before 2pm.

The man, who has not been named but it thought to have been in his 70s, died a short time later.

Eye witnesses said there were a number of police cars that turned up , along with ambulances, while the Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed on a patch of land off nearby Baker Lane.

One neighbour told the Express: “We didn’t know what was going on and we were surprised to see all the police and ambulances.

“We’ve lived here 30 years and the couple who live there have been here longer than that.

“They were a really nice couple, they were always in the garden and had a lot of time for his grandkids.

“It’s just such a shock, it’s really nice living round here and it’s always quiet.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assault.

“The assault is being investigated by Wakefield CID and enquiries remain ongoing.

“The man’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are continuing into the matter.”

A police officer remains outside the house this morning, while the arrested man remains in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log number 1013, of June 25.