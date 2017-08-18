VIDEO: Pride paints city all the colours of the rainbow

Wakefield was painted a multitude of colours on Sunday as the annual Pride event got underway.

The event, which celebrates the LBGTQ community was held at venues in the city centre including The Harewood Arms, The New Union and The Rainbow.

wakefield pride the rainbow

Now in its 12th year, the good weather helped attract thousands of people to celebrate what is also the 50th anniversary for the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality.

The rainbow flag was also raised above Wakefield Town Hall.

Christine Manning, from one of the event’s principal sponsors, Ben’s Music Foundation, said: “It was absolutely brilliant and a great success. The weather was sunny and warm and the atmosphere was brilliant.”

wakefield pride the rainbow

wakefield pride - the rainbow

wakefield pride the rainbow suzanna reid

wakefield pride - harewood arms

wakefield pride the rainbow suzanna dee

wakefield pride - the rainbow