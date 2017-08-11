VIDEO: Princesses smash world record

Floor length gowns and regal crowns helped send Wakefield into the record books.

An army of princesses, staff from Trinity Walk and volunteers for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice set a new world record in their royal costumes.

Men, women and children turned out in their hundreds in an attempt to smash the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as a princess.

And with 433 counted in the official record zone in Trinity Walk, they smashed the current total by 14.

Lucy Grice, marketing manager for the shopping centre, said: “It was nerve wracking watching the numbers go up as we were checking people in and keeping tally.

“It was so much fun – exhausting, but brilliant. I’m so proud that we did it.”

princess world record attempt trinity walk wakefield

Ryan Grint, Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice community fundraiser, added: “It was just absolutely amazing – I’m still speechless now and just can’t get the words out for how I feel.

“It was great for raising awareness for the charity, for the profile of Wakefield and showed we can all come together and do something special.”

Princess Jasmine from Theatre Royal Wakefield was among those who took part in the record bid.

She was joined by princesses young and old and Dance Xplosion who entertained crowds.

Ms Grice said: “The event had a really nice community feel to it.

“Everybody that came down to the shopping centre was willing to get involved, put on a dress and get behind us.

“All the dads that came along were putting on gowns and some of them even came prepared dressed in fabulous costumes.

“Thank you to every single person that got involved.”

Staff at the shopping centre are now preparing count sheets, information, videos and pictures to submit as evidence to the Guinness World Records for official validation.