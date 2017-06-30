Video released of Mirfield fire station arson suspect

Detectives have released video footage of a wanted man following an arson attack at Mirfield fire station that caused £30,000 of damage.

The footage, taken from CCTV cameras, shows a man that police wish to speak to in connection with the fire which broke out on Saturday at around 6.35am.

The contents of a wheelie bin pushed up against the rear of the station on Huddersfield Road was set alight and the flames spread to the building.

Police said tens of thousands of pounds worth of structural damage had been caused, as well as to both life-saving and charity equipment - the latter will effect how the station’s crew can support community causes.

The wanted man is believed to be aged 18-25, slim and 5ft 7ins with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark coloured top, jeans with faded patches on the front and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Seth Robinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “This was an abhorrent act by an individual which had the potential to significantly compromise public safety as fire crews from fire crews from two separate stations had to attend to deal with the fire.

“I would strongly urge anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV or has any information about this incident to come forward and speak to the police to assist with this ongoing investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID, via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170288041 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”