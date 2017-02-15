VIDEO: Terminally ill Bradley Lowery to lead out celebrities for football match in memory of Leeds United fan

A terminally ill five-year-old who has "touched the heart of the nation" will lead out a team of celebrities for a charity football match in memory of a Leeds United fan.

Bradley Lowery is set to be the mascot for the game in Ossett, Wakefield, organised by Darren Powell in memory of his friend Michael Kew, who died aged 40 after a battle with cancer in 2015.

A host of stars will appear at the match in May including actors from Emmerdale, Hollyoaks and former X-Factor signers and half of the money raised will go towards care for Bradley, who has terminal cancer neuroblastoma.

The brave youngster, from County Durham, has been a Premier League mascot at several games for his favourite club Sunderland this season and fans across the world have been taken by his story.

Mr Powell, 31, who will also donate money to Macmillan Cancer Support which cared for his friend Michael, said: "I put some pictures up on Facebook saying how lovely it would be if we could get Bradley involved as a mascot.

"Within 15 minutes his mum was on the phone to me.

"Bradley has touched the heart of the nation with his story and he has certainly pulled at my family's heart strings.

"When you see him you just want to fill up. The match is for two great causes now."

Confirmed stars to feature in the game after being contacted by 31-year-old Mr Powell include ex-Leeds footballer Noel Whelan, Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas, Anthony Quinlan and James Hooton and Hollyoaks actor Danny Mac.

They will form a TV Stars XI to take on Mr Powell’s Michael Kew XI, led out by Bradley.

His mum Gemma told the YEP: "We are overwhelmed by the amazing support from Darren and everyone involved in the football match, people really have gone above and beyond for Bradley, and for that we are eternally grateful"

Other celebrities who will play are boxer Andy Townend, ex-Manchester City star Lee Crooks and former X-Factor contestants Jake Quickenden, Jack Walton and Ellis Lacy.

The game, to be held at Ossett Town AFC’s football ground in Ossett, Wakefield, will be managed by Football League referee Mark Heywood.

Dad-of-one Mr Powell, from Kettlethorpe, Wakefield, said the club has arranged a special Ossett Town kit for Bradley to lead the team out in.

It will be the second fixture organised by Mr Powell in memory of his friend Michael Kew, after a similarly star-studded match at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium last year.

Michael was a staunch Leeds United supporter, and the pair attended a number of games together to watch the Elland Road club across the country.

The latest match in Osett takes place on May 14, from 1.15pm and tickets cost £5 for adults and £2 for children.

A promotional film, created by Ant & Gem Loose Lips, has been created ahead of the match featuring Mr Powell.