VIDEO: Trinity Walk’s aim to smash princess world record

Princesses from across Yorkshire will gather at Trinity Walk to try and smash a Guinness World Record.

Men, women and children of all ages are invited to the event to raise money for the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospital.

The event has been organised by Trinity Walk and the charity to help spread awareness about their work and to break the record for the largest gathering of people dressed like princesses.

Currently the world record stands at 419, and is held by Basildon’s Festival Leisure Park in Essex.

Trinity Walk Marketing Manager Lucy Grice said: “We are absolutely determined to smash the world record this year and with the help of people across Wakefield and Yorkshire we’re sure we can.

Ultimately this is about supporting an amazing charity who do life changing work, making a difference to so many families when they need it most.”

The event will take place on Sunday, August 6 between noon and 4pm.

There will be free face painting, glitter tattoos, balloon making and other family activities taking place on the day. Princess Jasmine from the Theatre Royal Wakefield’s Chinese-themed pantomime will also be at the event, as well as Beauty and the Beast’s Belle and the Ice Queen Elsa.

Counting for the record attempt will take place at 2pm and last about five minutes. According to the Guinness World Record’s rules, all people that wish to take part must come wearing a long dress of ankle length as well as a tiara or crown - spare crowns will be available for any princess wishing to take part.

The Forget Me Not Children’s Hospital supports children with life shortening conditions and their families from all over West Yorkshire. They provide hospice and home care to children, as well as family counselling and support and needs to raise approximately £4 million pounds a year to continue these services.

Ryan Grint, a fundraiser at the charity said: “Thanks to events like the world record attempt, we are able to continue raising our awareness and raising funds to hopefully continue being able to say yes to more and more children.”