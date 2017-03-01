Video: Two people fighting for life after car and HGV crash in Wakefield

Two people have suffered potentially-life threatening injuries after a serious collision in the early hours.

Police were called at around 4.20am this morning when a Hyundai car crashed into a parked HGV on a residential street in Wakefield.

A spokeswoman said: "A woman and a man, both in their 20s, suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and were taken to Leeds General Infirmary."

Traffic alert: Wakefield road closed due to serious collision



The collision took place in Lime Pit Lane in Stanley.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area while a road closure remains in place.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting log number 142 of 01/03.