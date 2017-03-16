VIDEO: Wrenthorpe Primary’s Red Nose Rap

The young rappers at Wrenthorpe Primary School have been laying down some rhymes again.

The School Council, who held a rap competition last year to raise awareness for anti-bullying week, have now written a ‘Red Nose Day Rap’.

And they have taught it to the whole school in an assembly.

Youngsters have also arranged a competition to see who can come dressed up in the most wackiest craziest red outfit.

The title of the theme day at the school on Imperial Avenue is ‘Let’s get ready to get red’.

