Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Leon Thompson!

This video of six-year-old Leon, a pupil at Wrenthorpe Primary School, was sent to us by his proud dad, Lee.

Six-year-old superhero Leon entertained passers-by in his Spiderman mask.

He said: My son, Leon, decided to put his Spiderman mask on and wave at cars whilst shopping at the Ings Road Retail Park in Wakefield. “Passers-by thought it was hilarious and he did it all off his own back - much to to the amusement of mum and I.”

Did you spot Spiderman, aka Leon, entertaining traffic?