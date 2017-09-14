Village finally gets skate park

a skaTe park will be official opened in Kippax - 15 years after parish councillors first pledged to provide one for youngsters in the village.

A fun day will be held on Saturday to mark the opening of the £150,000 facilities at Kippax Common playing fields, off Green Lane.

Pic courtesy of Groundwork.

The site off Green Avenue has been developed after grant funding was secured by Kippax Parish Council, which began drawn up skate park plans in 2002.

Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Jane Dowson will cut the ribbon on Saturday at the fun day event between noon-5pm. Coun Morley, chairman of Kippax Parish Council, said: “Fifteen years ago we did a survey among the youth of the village to see what they would like.

“A lot of those things we have done, but this was the biggest project.”

Regeneration organisation Groundwork carried out building work on the skate park, which has ramps, runs, grind rails, steps and kerbs.

Funding for the skate park, which will be used by bikers, skate boarders and scooter riders, came from sources including Veolia Environemntal Trust, Leeds City coucnil and the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Village youngsters were also invovled in the design of the new facility.

Coun Morley said: “At last it’s done and completed and we’re just hoping for some good weather on Saturday.

“It’s a big achievement after all these years.”

The skate park’s official opening ceremony will take place at 1pm on Saturday.

Fun attractions including bouncy castles and zorb balls will also be on offer at the site from midday to 5pm.