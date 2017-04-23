Village is ready for May Day celebrations

May day celebrations will be held in Gawthorpe as part of a summer feast which started more than 140 years ago.

The annual May Day Feast and Procession on Saturday, May 6, will see the village streets linked with spectators as colourful floats go on parade.

The 141st Gawthorpe Maypole will see May Queen Nicole Ackroyd take centre stage.

The fancy dress Maypole procession meets at Highfield School before setting off at 2pm. People taking part should register at the Maypole Hut, just down from the Shoulder of Mutton on High Street.

For more go to www.gawthorpemaypole.org.uk