Village's 'leakiest water pipe' to be replaced

A road will be shut for around 12 weeks whilst a village's 'leakiest water pipe' is replaced.

Yorkshire Water will start work to change the pipes that run under Thornhill Road in Middlestown on Tuesday.

The street will be closed to traffic between New Road and Low Road whilst the project is carried out.

And a diversion, sending motorists around New Road, Hostingley Lane and Smithy Brook Lane, will be put in place.

The company said the work will involve replacing an old cast iron water pipe, laid in 1955, with more robust plastic piping.

It said the existing pipe had burst six times in the last five years and the work would improve the water supply for local residents and reduce the risk of future bursts.

The £205,000 project will take approximately 12 weeks and will be carried out by Morrison Utility Services.

Jayne Blackburn, Project Manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “There have been a number of bursts that have impacted local residents and this important piece of work will help reduce the risk of this happening in the future.

"I’d like to thank everyone for their patience while we carry out this work and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”