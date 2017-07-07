Volunteers help improve school environment

Almost 50 volunteers from DS Smith have given up their time to carry out improvements at North Featherstone J&I School.

The employees painted fencing, transformed old sheds into vibrant outdoor learning areas, painted and decorated out of date changing rooms, cleared the main pathways of overgrown weeds, refurbished unused quadrangle spaces, turning them into usable reflective gardens, and painted and relocated concreted planters.

The work was aimed at improving the school’s learning environment for the benefit of the staff and pupils. It was carried out as part of a community project run by the Streethouse packaging company.

Headteacher Michelle Cunnington said: “Nearly 50 men and women worked tirelessly in extremely hot weather conditions around the school completing a number of improvements.

“The children and staff at the school are so grateful for the commitment and effort into making this community project such a success; it has definitely transformed the learning environment for our children.

“This was the first project of it’s kind and I know that others are planned for the future.

“I would like to thank Amy and Andrew Norris for putting our school forward to take part in the project and Steve Hewitt from DS Smith who liaised with me to coordinate such a big community project.

“The children presented the staff at DS Smith with letters and drawings, thanking them for what they’ve done for our school.”