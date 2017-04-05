Volunteers wanted to support young people

​Wakefield Council is recruiting 30 additional volunteers to support young people across the district.

Volunteers help and encourage young people aged 11-19 years old in activities in youth clubs, in groups, forums and projects, for a few hours each week.

People, who give their time in this way, are helping to generate opportunities for young people to grow in confidence and to learn new skills.

Coun Olivia Rowley, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “We have some fantastic volunteers who bring a lot of knowledge, skills and experience to help vulnerable young people reach their full potential.”

Volunteers may be given the opportunity to gain qualifications in youth work which can boost their career prospects.

Volunteers need to be aged 18 or over, have good communication skills and the ability to build trusting relationships with children and young people

For more information call in to the drop in session on Wednesday, April 19 from 6pm-8pm at The Hut, Kershaw Avenue, Airedale, Castleford, WF10 3ET or visit www.wfyouth.co.uk