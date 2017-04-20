Vote for Wakefield’s best in business

THE DEADLINE for entries to this year’s Wakefield Business Awards has been extended.

Now in its seventh year the awards celebrate the brightest and best in business the city has to offer.

The deadline for entries is now noon on Tuesday, May 2.

An awards ceremony will take place at a business dinner at the Cedar Court, Denby Dale Road, on June 15.

The judging panel will include a representative from Leeds Beckett Enterprise Hub, Andy Turner of First Choice Recruitment and the Wakefield Express editor John Kenealy.

The award categories are:

l Lifetime Achievement Award,

New Business of the Year - sponsored by Haribo

l International Business of the Year - sponsored by HSBC

l National Retailer of the Year Customer Service Award - sponsored by Trinity Walk

l Employee of the Year Award - sponsored by Juice Personnel

l Small to Medium Sized Business of the Year - sponsored by NGC Networks

l People’s Choice Award -sponsored by YPO

l Start Up Business - sponsored by Leeds Beckett Enterprise Hub

l Business of the Year- sponsored by Wakefield Council

l Business Person of the Year- sponsored by - The Business School at Wakefield College

l Independent Retailer of the Year and the Evening Economy Award.

