Vote for Wakefield’s pub of the year

You chose ten great pubs, so which one deserves to be crowned Wakefield’s Pub of the Year 2016?

Now we need you to pick your overall winner.

We find many qualities in a great pub. Individuality and character, welcoming ambience, good beer, wine and food. And not forgetting the decor, seating, lighting, nice nibbles, clean loos and so on. But ultimately of course it’s the people, staff and regulars, who make a pub great.

Well here’s your chosen top ten pubs of the year. The fate of the finalists is in your hands.

Here is the list of pubs:

01 Harry’s Bar, 107b Westgate, Wakefield, WF1 1EL.

02 Talbot & Falcon, 58 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3AP.

03 The Cricketers Arms, 22 Cluntergate, Horbury, WF4 5AG.

04 The Gate, 60 Northgate, Wakefield, WF1 3AP.

05 The Kings Arms, 37 New Street, Horbury, WF4 6NB.

06 The Pledwick Well Inn, 434 Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam, Wakefield, WF2 6QE

07 The Rainbow, 40 Lower Warrengate, Wakefield, WF1 1SA.

08 The Robin Hood, 10 Church Road, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2NJ

09 The Star Inn, 211 Netherton Lane, Netherton, WF4 4HJ.

010 The Star Inn, Batley Road, Kirkhamgate. WF2 0RZ.