Wakefield boss: There’s still plenty to play for

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats boss Chris Chester is looking for his side to end the season on a high to get some vital momentum to take into the 2017 season.

Trinity have lost their first four games in the Super 8s and look set to finish in eighth place with only three matches left, but Chester dismisses the notion that they have nothing left to play for and sees tomorrow night’s home game against Catalans Dragons as a chance to turn things round.

He said: “We’re lacking a bit of confidence, a little bit of belief maybe and losing becomes a habit.

“So it’s important that we try and get that elusive first win then we look forward to the rest of the season.

“We’re playing for a badge here. We’re playing for Wakefield Trinity Wildcats and it means a lot for me to coach these guys. I’m sure it means a lot for the players to play for the club as well so I don’t buy into the fact that there’s nothing to play for.

“There’s plenty to play for this season, there’s another six points and we don’t want to finish off the back of seven straight losses in the Super 8s. We want to go out on a high and try to take some momentum into pre-season.

“It’s a big game for us this week. We want to give that first win under our belt and we’ve got a fantastic opportunity to do that.”

Wakefield have beaten Catalans twice already this season in close games so are not lacking on confidence that they can end their losing run.

Chester said: “It’s going to be a very interesting game because they are very physical side Catalans and they’re a big side.

“We’ve had some close games with Catalans and we’re expecting another close encounter.

“The Magic Weekend game went down to the last minute-and-a-half and we went over to Catalans pretty much under cooked and we managed to get a result there in red hot conditions.

“I thought we showed in the second half against Castleford what we can do when we look after the ball. But we’ve got to start games better and react better when we give penalties away.”

Chester admitted it had been a struggle for his team in recent weeks with injuries playing a big part in their downturn in results.

He added: “We need to show a little bit more than we have been doing in the Super 8s.

“But injuries play a massive part and we’ve struggled these last six or seven weeks.

“I’m not going to grumble because if we’d got them in rounds 19 or 20 we might have been in a bit of trouble.

“It’s down to confidence. We’ve got three games to go to try to put it right. Hopefully we can finish the season on a high, which this club deserves.

“We don’t want to go into pre-season off the back of seven losses in the Super 8s.”