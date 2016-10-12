Wakefield boy designs stamp for charity Christmas post

A Sandal boy has got the seal of approval for Wakefield Rotary Club’s charity Christmas post.

James Harrop, ten, won a competition to design the stamp for Wakefield Charity Christmas Post 2016.

James Harrop, from Sandal, won Wakefield Rotary Club's competition to design a new stamp for its Christmas Post initiative.

The Sandal Castle Primary School pupil’s design features a robin and other festive items.

Rotary club secretary Peter Clarke said; “The design was selected as it is very simple, colourful and includes a reference to Wakefield One as well as a Merry Christmas message. The books on the design were included by James as he likes to visit the library at Wakefield One.

“He is delighted that his design has been selected. He must have given it a lot of thought.”

The stamp will go on sale later this year and it will also be displayed on the big screen at Trinity Walk.