Wakefield buildings are up for property awards

INNOVATIVE building projects in Wakefield are vying for a coveted architectural prize.

The £4m modernisation of Wakefield Cathedral and the £6.5m Sir Michael Wilkins Arts Centre at Outwood Grange Academy have both been nominated in the 2017 RICS Awards, Yorkshire & Humber.

Being shortlisted for category awards means the two Wakefield schemes will also be considered for the Project of the Year title at the awards ceremony in Leeds on May 12

The four-year long project to fully repair and sympathetically adapt the cathedral is in the running for the Building Conservation award. While the arts centre at Outwood, which features a 360-seat performance space, art studios and state-of-the-art music recording studios, is in the running for the Community Benefit accolade.

Head judge Rob Hindle said: “These awards showcase our region’s top built environment projects, along with the exceptional talent and skills of the teams and surveyors behind them.”