Wakefield cadets are national champions

Army Cadets from E ‘The Rifles’ Company in Wakefield were crowned champions at the National Rifles Cadet Cup Competition, held at Longmoor Training Camp in Hampshire last weekend.

The Rifles Cup is an annual competition for all cadet companies who wear the Rifles badge.

The cadets were put to to the test in a number of gruelling tasks, which included first aid, military knowledge and an assault course involving a ‘march and shoot’ and a stretcher run. All members of the team are from the Wakefield area and all are under 17. The team comprised Alex Griffiths, Mitchell White, Samuel Love, Oliver Wilson Steven Hill, Benjamin Thewlis Ben Moizer, Harvey Standard, Jak Lomas and Jack Goode. Adult Under Officer Andrew Gillings, who trained them, said: “I am thrilled for the cadets, they worked hard and deserved this fantastic victory”.