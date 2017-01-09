Wakefield CAMRA pub and club of the year revealed

Members of the Wakefield branch of the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have voted in their dozens to choose the district’s best watering hole.

And after sampling many a pint at pubs and clubs throughout 2016, they selected the Black Rock as the CAMRA Pub of the Year and the Wakefield Labour Club as the CAMRA Club of the Year.

Branch chairman Albert Bradbury, of Pontefract, said members were impressed with the quality of the beer and the atmosphere at both the winning locations.

He said: “The first priority is the quality of the beer and that is always excellent at the Black Rock. The general ambience of the pub and its bar staff is always very welcoming. You always feel at home.

“If you need to know anything about the beer, staff are always helpful. It’s just generally an excellent pub.

“Aside from the good beer, the Labour Club is just a very friendly, welcoming club. The bar area is only small and if you walk in it is not long before you are in conversation with somebody.

“The bar staff are a mix of volunteers and paid employees and all are very helpful.”

It is the first time The Black Rock, on Cross Square, Wakefield, has won the award.

Shaun Slater, who has been landlord for 18 years, said: “We feel very privileged and after working hard for a long time, it’s nice to be recognised.

“It is a fantastic achievement and another plaque for our wall. We are over the moon.

“A big, big thank you to all who come to the pub and especially the people that voted for us.”

Mr Slater is hoping to start the year with a double whammy as he is also nominated for Punch’s Publican of the Year award, the winner of which is due to be announced in February.

The Labour Club award comes just months after its 50th birthday on September 24 last year.

President George Denton said: “There’s not many clubs in the district so we have won it before, but not last year.

“It’s nice for us to win it back and it’s a great end to our 50th anniversary year.

“It is always an honour to win the award, especially as we pride ourselves on the quality of our real ale.”