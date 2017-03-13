Wakefield College honours apprentices

Apprentices and business from across the district were celebrated at Wakefield College’s annual Apprenticeships Awards Ceremony.

Senior college staff were joined by business leaders and dignitaries at the prize-giving at The Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Level 2 Apprentice of the Year (19+), Sponsored by Bardsley Construction Limited, winner Cally Ruddick-Conway with Richard Smeaton

Among the audience were the Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Harry Ellis and his wife Janet, and Wakefield College Principal Sam Wright.

Executive Director for Employer Engagement and Apprenticeships, Joanne Taylor said. “Our second annual Apprenticeships Awards Ceremony was another successful event and the perfect opportunity to recognise the outstanding contribution apprentices and employers are making to the local economy.”

The annual ceremony kicked off a week of activities at Wakefield College to coincide with National Apprenticeships Week.

Businesses that provide apprentices with exceptional support and mentoring were also acknowledged at the ceremony.

Level 3 Apprentice of the Year (19+), Sponsored by GMI Construction Group plc, winner Caitlin Simper with David Price.

Cally Ruddick-Conway, who was praised for her ‘tremendous determination and commitment’ in completing her apprenticeship, was named the winner of the Level 2 Apprentice of the Year; Level 2 Apprentice of the Year (16 – 18) was Jennifer Thorne; Small Employer of the Year was Shawfold Garage; Level 3 Apprentice of the Year (19+) was Caitlin Simper; New Employer of the Year was Minsthorpe Community College, Wakefield College Apprentice of the Year was Emma Threthewey; Level 3 Apprentice of the Year (16 – 18) was Abigail Blogg; Large Employer of the Year was Advanced Diesel Engineering Limited; And Higher Apprentice of the Year (19+) was Constanta Tepes.