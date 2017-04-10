Wakefield Conservatives’ leader calls on council to scrap plans to charge for resident parking permits

The leader of the Wakefield Conservatives is calling on the Labour-led district council to make a u-turn on plans to make people pay to park outside their own homes.

Coun Nadeem Ahmed, who also represents the Wakefield South ward, is urging cabinet members to scrap the “unfair and unpopular” proposal to introduce charges for residential parking permits.

He has submitted a request for the issue to be discussed at a meeting of the full council on Wednesday.

His motion reads: “The Conservative group note the serious financial impact that the introduction of charging for residential parking permits across the district will have on the residents within the 100 Resident Permit Parking Scheme areas

“The Conservative Group further note that the current 20,000 permits issued will result in a punitive and regressive charge for those struggling residents who need them and who will now be unfairly penalised as a result.

“The Conservative Group recognise that these same people also now need to find additional money to help pay for their increased council tax bill next year as well as for parking outside their own home.”

Wakefield Council said it faces challenges enforcing the current parking scheme.

And it said budget cuts mean it no longer has the resources to subsidise the programme.

Two charging proposals are being considered.

The first option would see a £20 annual charge introduced for a permit for the first vehicle in each household, £30 for a second vehicle and £40 for a third.

The second proposal would see a flat rate of £30 per vehicle.

Coun Matthew Morley said: “A chargeable service will enable us to improve the scheme, to ensure it is fit for purpose, as well as providing enhanced patrols and greater enforcement – a move that will reduce some of the parking issues many residents experience.”

A consultation on the proposals is expected to launch on the council website this month.