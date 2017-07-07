Wakefield Council building given all clear after E.coli discovered in water supply

The Wakefield One council building will reopen again after traces of E.Coli were found in its water tanks.

Wakefield Council said that the building's internal and external water supply has been given the all clear following rigorous and extensive testing by Yorkshire Water and Wakefield Council’s facilities partner ENGIE.

The building’s library and museum will be open as usual on Saturday, July 8 from 9am and full council services will resume as normal on Monday, July 10. Create Café will also be open on Saturday, offering a slightly reduced service to customers.

Michael Clements, Wakefield Council’s Assistant Chief Executive for Resources and Governance, said: “Extensive testing now shows that there are no issues at all with the water supply. All water tanks, kitchens, drinking machines and toilets in the building have been thoroughly cleaned and we are very pleased to be up and running again.

“We worked hard to maintain our services during the temporary closure by relocating all staff to other council buildings and venues and I would like to thank customers for their patience if they experienced any disruption. We now look forward to welcoming everyone back to the library and museum on Saturday and resuming our usual services for customers on Monday.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure, but this shows the importance of regular building maintenance as the health and safety of staff and the public will always be our first priority.”

Wakefield Council confirmed it had shut the building on Wednesday after the bacteria, which can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and a fever, was found during routine water tests.

It remained closed on Thursday and today (Friday) .