Wakefield Council building to remain shut for two more days

One of the main Wakefield Council buildings in the city centre will be closed tomorrow and Friday.

The authority shut the Wakefield One building, on Burton Street, earlier today due to issues with its water supply.

And the facility, which houses the museum, library, Create Cafe, officers for various services and the council's customer access point, will remain closed for two more days.

In a statement issued this afternoon the council said: "Sorry for any inconvenience caused by the temporary closure. We are working hard to resolve the issues to reopen as normal as soon as possible.

The authority said customer services could still be contacted on 0345 8 506 506.

But staff warned it may take longer than usual to speak to an advisor.

Information is also available at www.wakefield.gov.uk

