Wakefield Council leader: We must find strength in ‘kindness, heroism and selflessness’ shown during London attack

The leader of Wakefield Council has sent a message of support to those affected by yesterday’s London attack.

Coun Peter Box said: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the innocent victims who lost their lives or were affected by the attack.

“It appears that yet again we find ourselves faced with a terror situation that will have irrevocably changed the lives of so many. At times like this our strength comes from standing together and focussing on the acts of kindness, heroism and selflessness demonstrated by people yesterday, in response to this act of evil.

“On behalf of the people of this district I send our deepest sympathy and unwavering support to the people of London and all those lives whose have been touched by this terrible attack.”

The flags of all the district’s public buildings are flying at half-mast today as a mark of respect.

And council staff and councillors came together for a minute’s silence this morning.