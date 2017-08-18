Wakefield Council sends thoughts and prayers to Barcelona and Cambrils attack victims

The deputy leader of Wakefield Council has said the community must unite and stay strong against terrorism following two attacks in Spain.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 100 were injured after a van struck pedestrians in Barcelona yesterday night.

Hours later, in coastal town Cambrils, seven people including a police officer were injured after being rammed with a car.

They are being treated as terrorist attacks.

Coun Denise Jeffery today said:“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of all those who have been caught up in the terrible events in Barcelona and Cambrils.

“Yesterday’s appalling terrorist attacks are truly shocking, occurring during the peak summer holiday season, when residents were going about their everyday business and visitors were enjoying a relaxing break.

“Tragically, this is the latest in a series of terrible, violent assaults. We must continue to stand and stay strong against terrorism and fight for the freedom of speech.

“In our district we foster tolerance, understanding and respect for each other in our communities. When challenged by such tragic events we must strengthen our resolve to make sure that we continue to live by these guiding principles.”