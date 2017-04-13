Wakefield creative designer wins string of awards

A creative designer has won a string of awards for her Ribbon of Hearts business.

Emma Kitchen left her job in the finance sector three years ago to set up the firm, which offers custom-made wooden hearts featuring the buyer’s photographs and personalisation.

She has since won a WOW Championing Working Women Award after being chosen for the accolade by Ann Summers chief executive Jacqueline Gold. She has been named #QueenOf Memories To Treasure and picked up an Order Of Fabulous award, both from The Aqua Design Group’s The Royal Connection scheme.

Miss Kitchen also won a #Smartsocial award for the smart use of social media within business, awarded by Marketme experts in web and social media, and was named Business of the Week by the Early Years Hour Networking Group.

The entrepreneur, from Wakefield, said that her business has gone from strength to strength.

Miss Kitchen, 41, said: “A friend inspired me to start a creative business as I loved designing and making things.”

The mum-of-one set about making gifts for friends and family.

She said: “When I received such great feedback for my work, I took the plunge and quit my job at the bank.

“I love hearts so I decided to focus on wooden heart gifts that I personalise myself to meet a client’s desires.

“Business has boomed within a short period of time thanks to winning awards and customers sharing their gifts on social media.”

Visit ribbonofhearts.co.uk for more information.