Wakefield Express Chip Shop of the Year 2017 - Vote for your finalists

Cod or haddock? Mushy peas or curry sauce? With or without salt and vinegar?

There’s nothing we Brits love more than a fish supper from the local chippy, and with literally thousands of chip shops in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which of your local chippies gets your vote.

It could be because of the freshly-cooked food, traditional style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the place you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the way your fish is fried.

We have drawn up a shortlist of chip shops and restaurants which will compete for the title of Chip Shop of the Year 2017.

Entries will be printed in the Wakefield Express paper and online until Saturday, September 30, 2017, so you can vote for your favourite. So who is deserving of a ‘plaice’ in the list of top finalists?

To vote from the list, simply return the coupon in the paper to us, stating the voting number, full name and address of the chip shop or restaurant you wish to vote for.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, October 6, 2017.

Photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.

Hand-delivered coupons to the office or coupons received after the closing date will also not be accepted.

1. Chippy Wood, 40-42 Sparable Lane, Wakefield.

2. Blue Marlin Fisheries, 179B Batley Road, Alverthorpe.

3. Kirkhamgate Fisheries, 189 Batley Road, Kirkhamgate.

4. Wetherby Whaler, Calder Island, Wakefield.

5. The Codfather, 117 Townley Road, Wakefield.

6. George A Green Fisheries, 89 George A Green Road, Wakefield.

7. Saint Michaels Fisheries, 5 Horbury Road, Wakefield.

8. Kingfisher, 597 Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove.

9. Barracuda, 5 Horbury Road, Ossett.

10. Queens Drive Fisheries, 123-125 Queens Drive, Ossett.

11. King Fry Fisheries, 102 Church Road, Normanton.

12. Mandy’s Tradional Fish & Chips, 8-8a Market Street, Normanton.

13. Mother Hubbard’s, 72 Horbury Road, Wakefield.

14. Kev’s of Stanley, 59 Lake Lock Road, Wakefield.

15. Browns Fisheries, 64 Queen Elizabeth Drive, Normanton.

16. Sharlston Fisheries, 73 Weeland Road, Sharlston.

17. New Wave Fish and Chip Van, W. Bretton and Notton Village Halls and Barnsley Road, Newmillerdam.

18. The Parade Fish Bar, 44 Walnut Lane, Chickenley.